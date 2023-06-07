Magellan Asset Management Ltd Trims Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 629 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EFA. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 55.4% during the third quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University now owns 8,785,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $492,073,000 after buying an additional 3,132,027 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,378,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $549,938,000 after buying an additional 595,046 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,051,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $450,952,000 after buying an additional 246,210 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 3,408,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $223,723,000 after buying an additional 68,959 shares during the period. Finally, Stairway Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 2,912,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $191,153,000 after purchasing an additional 52,595 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:EFA traded down $1.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $71.05. 7,360,317 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,739,629. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $54.61 and a 52-week high of $74.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.10.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

