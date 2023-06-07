Maiar DEX Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (MEX)

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. During the last week, Maiar DEX has traded down 1.4% against the dollar. One Maiar DEX token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Maiar DEX has a total market capitalization of $22.79 million and $37,467.84 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Maiar DEX alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00006215 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 44.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00019627 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00023764 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00015217 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,353.07 or 1.00031372 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000964 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Maiar DEX Profile

Maiar DEX (CRYPTO:MEX) is a token. It launched on November 20th, 2021. Maiar DEX’s official website is xexchange.com. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Maiar DEX is t.me/xexchangeapp.

Buying and Selling Maiar DEX

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00000668 USD and is down -0.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $30,346.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maiar DEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maiar DEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Maiar DEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maiar DEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.