Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD) Shares Sold by Northeast Financial Consultants Inc

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc cut its holdings in Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,762 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 24,762 shares during the quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s holdings in Maiden were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MHLD. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maiden in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,338,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Maiden during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,242,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Maiden by 754.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 424,127 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 374,472 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Maiden by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 395,010 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 104,910 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Maiden during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $163,000. 39.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Maiden Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:MHLD traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.10. 41,221 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,676. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $213.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.10. Maiden Holdings, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $1.80 and a 52-week high of $2.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Maiden ( NASDAQ:MHLD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter. Maiden had a net margin of 26.37% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The business had revenue of $17.69 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Maiden in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Maiden Profile

(Get Rating)

Maiden Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of non-catastrophic, customized reinsurance products and services to small and mid-size insurance companies. It operates through the Diversified Reinsurance and AmTrust Reinsurance segments. The Diversified Reinsurance segment consists of a portfolio of property and casualty reinsurance business.

