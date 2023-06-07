Maltin Wealth Management Inc. Sells 497 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 497 shares during the period. Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 2,333.3% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF stock traded down $2.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $102.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,029,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,934. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.20. The company has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $69.49 and a 52 week high of $105.63.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

