Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 113,777 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 17,067 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.18% of Manhattan Associates worth $13,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MANH. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 169,560 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,585,000 after acquiring an additional 21,661 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 151,520 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,395,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Manhattan Associates news, SVP Bruce Richards sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $1,020,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,022 shares in the company, valued at $6,123,740. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John J. Huntz, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total value of $143,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 65,887 shares in the company, valued at $9,464,667.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Bruce Richards sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $1,020,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,123,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,646 shares of company stock worth $8,553,422. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Associates Trading Down 0.1 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NASDAQ:MANH traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $184.54. 19,734 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301,314. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $166.42 and its 200-day moving average is $143.84. The firm has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a PE ratio of 84.72 and a beta of 1.58. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.02 and a twelve month high of $185.93.

MANH has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Manhattan Associates in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $190.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Manhattan Associates from $168.00 to $184.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in developing, selling, deploying, servicing, and maintaining software solutions. Its solutions focus on supply chains, inventory, and omnichannel for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers and other organizations. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.