Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Sets New 12-Month High at $185.93

Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $185.93 and last traded at $183.77, with a volume of 70313 shares. The stock had previously closed at $184.70.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MANH shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $168.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $190.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

The firm has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.72 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $166.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.84.

In related news, Director Deepak Raghavan sold 5,521 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.62, for a total value of $986,161.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,595,892.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Manhattan Associates news, Director Deepak Raghavan sold 5,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.62, for a total transaction of $986,161.02. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,595,892.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director John J. Huntz, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total transaction of $143,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 65,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,464,667.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 50,646 shares of company stock valued at $8,553,422 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Manhattan Associates by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 169,560 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,585,000 after acquiring an additional 21,661 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Manhattan Associates by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 151,520 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Manhattan Associates by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its position in Manhattan Associates by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. 96.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in developing, selling, deploying, servicing, and maintaining software solutions. Its solutions focus on supply chains, inventory, and omnichannel for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers and other organizations. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

