Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Manitex International Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:MNTX opened at $5.04 on Friday. Manitex International has a 1 year low of $3.48 and a 1 year high of $7.72. The stock has a market cap of $101.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.95 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.99 and a 200-day moving average of $4.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. Manitex International had a positive return on equity of 7.70% and a negative net margin of 1.81%. The business had revenue of $78.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.80 million. Equities analysts predict that Manitex International will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Manitex International in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Manitex International during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Manitex International during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Manitex International during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Manitex International during the 1st quarter worth about $86,000. Institutional investors own 47.83% of the company’s stock.

Manitex International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered lifting solutions. It operates through the following operating units: Manitex, Badger, PM Group, Valla, and C&M. The firm products include cranes and machinery. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Bridgeview, IL.

