Marathon Gold Co. Forecasted to Earn FY2025 Earnings of $0.29 Per Share (TSE:MOZ)

Marathon Gold Co. (TSE:MOZ – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Marathon Gold in a report released on Thursday, June 1st. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the year. The consensus estimate for Marathon Gold’s current full-year earnings is ($0.03) per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Marathon Gold’s FY2026 earnings at $0.20 EPS.
Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 24th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Marathon Gold Stock Down 1.3 %
Shares of TSE MOZ opened at C$0.79 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$312.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.50 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.83, a current ratio of 5.11 and a quick ratio of 8.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.94. Marathon Gold has a 1 year low of C$0.73 and a 1 year high of C$2.18.
About Marathon Gold
Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property with four mineralized deposits located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.
