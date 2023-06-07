Marathon Gold Co. Forecasted to Earn FY2025 Earnings of $0.29 Per Share (TSE:MOZ)

Marathon Gold Co. (TSE:MOZ – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Marathon Gold in a report released on Thursday, June 1st. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the year. The consensus estimate for Marathon Gold’s current full-year earnings is ($0.03) per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Marathon Gold’s FY2026 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 24th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Marathon Gold Stock Down 1.3 %

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Marathon Gold from C$1.35 to C$1.50 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Marathon Gold from C$1.50 to C$1.75 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. TD Securities cut their target price on Marathon Gold from C$1.75 to C$1.70 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their target price on Marathon Gold from C$1.50 to C$1.35 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$1.74.

Shares of TSE MOZ opened at C$0.79 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$312.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.50 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.83, a current ratio of 5.11 and a quick ratio of 8.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.94. Marathon Gold has a 1 year low of C$0.73 and a 1 year high of C$2.18.

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property with four mineralized deposits located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

