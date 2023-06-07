Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Purchased by Natixis

Natixis boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 342.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 124,933 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 96,697 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Marriott International were worth $18,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MAR. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TLW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Marriott International Stock Up 0.8 %

MAR opened at $182.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $171.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.11. The company has a market cap of $55.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.58. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.01 and a 1 year high of $183.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 272.54%. The company’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a positive change from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.33%.

Insider Activity at Marriott International

In other Marriott International news, EVP Drew Pinto sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total value of $123,725.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,734.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 16,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.33, for a total transaction of $2,849,316.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,822,405.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Drew Pinto sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total value of $123,725.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,734.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,484 shares of company stock valued at $3,074,954. Corporate insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MAR. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Marriott International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $204.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $168.00 to $177.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Marriott International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.00.

Marriott International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following geography segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.