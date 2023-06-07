Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Purchased by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $1,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,528,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,498,416,000 after buying an additional 227,036 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,313,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,167,702,000 after purchasing an additional 693,039 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,306,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,702,898,000 after purchasing an additional 65,306 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,807,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,292,044,000 after purchasing an additional 249,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 145.9% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,262,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $539,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935,638 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 5,500 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.72, for a total transaction of $988,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,612,787.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MMC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $180.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $168.00 to $192.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.62.

MMC stock traded down $1.78 on Wednesday, reaching $174.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 194,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,670,566. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $143.33 and a 52 week high of $182.43. The company has a market capitalization of $86.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $175.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 33.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 4th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is currently 36.93%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.