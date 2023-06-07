Megastar Development (CVE:MDV) Trading Up 10%

Megastar Development Corp. (CVE:MDV – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 10% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 3,500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 43,494 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.11. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.71.

Megastar Development Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires, explores for, and develops base and gold mineral properties in Canada and Mexico. It owns a 100% interest in the Ralleau copper-zinc property that comprises 59 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 3,324 hectares located in Quevillon, Quebec.

