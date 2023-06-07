Melrose Industries (LON:MRO) Hits New 12-Month High at $519.80

Melrose Industries PLC (LON:MRO – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 519.80 ($6.46) and last traded at GBX 516.26 ($6.42), with a volume of 2042566 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 488.40 ($6.07).

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 560 ($6.96) price objective on shares of Melrose Industries in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Melrose Industries from GBX 165 ($2.05) to GBX 175 ($2.18) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Melrose Industries from GBX 500 ($6.22) to GBX 620 ($7.71) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 345 ($4.29).

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 359.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 218.81. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.03 billion, a PE ratio of -2,960.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.00, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

In other news, insider Peter Dilnot acquired 32,111 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 380 ($4.72) per share, for a total transaction of £122,021.80 ($151,692.94). In related news, insider Charlotte Twyning bought 6,689 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 471 ($5.86) per share, for a total transaction of £31,505.19 ($39,166.07). 1.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, and other industrial businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. Its Aerospace segment provides airframe and engine structures, and electrical interconnection systems for the aerospace industry in civil airframe and defense platforms.

