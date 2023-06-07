Mercantile Ports & Logistics (LON:MPL) Trading 6.3% Higher

Mercantile Ports & Logistics Limited (LON:MPL – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 6.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 4.50 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.25 ($0.05). 170,249 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 183% from the average session volume of 60,265 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4 ($0.05).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.34. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.88 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 4.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 6.54.

Mercantile Ports & Logistics Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates port and logistics facilities in India. The company is developing a port and logistics facility in approximately 200 acres of land with a sea frontage of 1,000 meters at Karanja Creek in the Raigad District of Maharashtra.

