MetaMUI (MMUI) Price Hits $0.12

MetaMUI (MMUI) traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 7th. MetaMUI has a market capitalization of $60.12 million and approximately $110,521.83 worth of MetaMUI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MetaMUI coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000470 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, MetaMUI has traded 9.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About MetaMUI

MetaMUI’s launch date was March 11th, 2017. MetaMUI’s official website is sovereignwallet.network. MetaMUI’s official message board is sovereignwallet.medium.com. MetaMUI’s official Twitter account is @muicommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MetaMUI

According to CryptoCompare, “Identity-based meta blockchain for metamorphic digital currencies and tokenized securitiesThis report is closely related to the recent and growing literature on CBDCs. A strand of this literature focuses on the impossibility Trilemma in solving the CDBC design: identity, privacy, and programmability; as well as the current CBDC implementation-related issues, and how the identity-based blockchain of MetaMUI can solve these problems.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaMUI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetaMUI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MetaMUI using one of the exchanges listed above.

