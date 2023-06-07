Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Stake Lifted by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 139,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $9,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MCHP. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 316,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,718,000 after buying an additional 54,859 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,738 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 84.7% during the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 21,887 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 10,034 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 144,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,169,000 after buying an additional 12,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 211,743 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,875,000 after buying an additional 3,581 shares during the last quarter. 89.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $193,450.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,506,553.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on MCHP shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.11.

Shares of MCHP stock traded up $3.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $81.04. 1,449,691 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,789,467. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52 week low of $54.33 and a 52 week high of $87.76. The company has a market capitalization of $44.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.383 per share. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.15%.

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

