Mobileye Global (NYSE:MBLY) Stock Price Up 6.5%

Shares of Mobileye Global Inc. (NYSE:MBLY – Get Rating) were up 6.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $46.00 and last traded at $45.07. Approximately 2,010,649 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 2,530,508 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.32.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Mobileye Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 2nd.

Mobileye Global (NYSE:MBLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $458.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.54 million.

Mobileye Global Inc engages in the development and deployment of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company offers Driver Assist, which comprise ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

