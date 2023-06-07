Molten Ventures (OTCMKTS:GRWXF) Trading Up 11%

Molten Ventures Plc (OTCMKTS:GRWXF – Get Rating)’s share price was up 11% on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.62 and last traded at $3.62. Approximately 500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 1,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.26.
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.13.
Molten Ventures Plc engages in the creation, funding, and development of technology businesses. Its activities include primary direct investments, angel co-investments, and secondary investments. The company was founded by Simon Christopher Cook and Stuart Malcolm Chapman in 2006 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
