Mondee (NASDAQ:MOND) Shares Gap Down to $12.70

Mondee Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOND – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.70, but opened at $9.28. Mondee shares last traded at $9.51, with a volume of 774,028 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Mondee from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Mondee Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.61.

Institutional Trading of Mondee

About Mondee

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Mondee in the first quarter worth approximately $630,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Mondee by 2.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. bought a new stake in Mondee in the first quarter worth $17,512,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Mondee in the first quarter worth $115,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Mondee by 3,415.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 4,781 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Mondee Holdings, Inc operates as a travel technology company in the leisure and corporate travel markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Travel Marketplace and SaaS Platform. The Travel Marketplace segment primarily engages in sale of airline tickets through its platform.

