Mondee (NASDAQ:MOND) Shares Gap Down to $12.70

Mondee Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOND – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.70, but opened at $9.28. Mondee shares last traded at $9.51, with a volume of 774,028 shares.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Mondee from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd.
Mondee Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.61.
Institutional Trading of Mondee
About Mondee
Mondee Holdings, Inc operates as a travel technology company in the leisure and corporate travel markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Travel Marketplace and SaaS Platform. The Travel Marketplace segment primarily engages in sale of airline tickets through its platform.
