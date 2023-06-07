Moonbeam (GLMR) Price Hits $0.26

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. During the last week, Moonbeam has traded down 6.1% against the US dollar. One Moonbeam coin can now be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000991 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Moonbeam has a total market cap of $169.26 million and $2.43 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.03 or 0.00053260 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00035730 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00015908 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000223 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00005362 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000476 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003775 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000867 BTC.

Moonbeam Profile

Moonbeam (GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,070,647,453 coins and its circulating supply is 648,079,412 coins. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Moonbeam Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonbeam should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Moonbeam using one of the exchanges listed above.

