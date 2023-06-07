More Acquisitions (LON:TMOR) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.60

More Acquisitions Plc (LON:TMOR – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.60 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.60 ($0.01), with a volume of 366672 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.63 ($0.01).

More Acquisitions Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.93 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Roderick McIllree acquired 7,250,000 shares of More Acquisitions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £72,500 ($90,129.29). 69.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About More Acquisitions

More Acquisitions Plc operates as a blank check company. It focuses on acquiring of a target company or business in the energy transition sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

