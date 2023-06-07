Morgan Advanced Materials plc (LON:MGAM) Raises Dividend to GBX 6.70 Per Share

Morgan Advanced Materials plc (LON:MGAM – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, April 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.70 ($0.08) per share on Monday, July 3rd. This represents a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This is a boost from Morgan Advanced Materials’s previous dividend of $5.30. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Morgan Advanced Materials Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of LON:MGAM opened at GBX 289.16 ($3.59) on Wednesday. Morgan Advanced Materials has a twelve month low of GBX 211 ($2.62) and a twelve month high of GBX 327.62 ($4.07). The firm has a market cap of £825.18 million, a P/E ratio of 968.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 288.81 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 300.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.05.

Insider Activity

In other Morgan Advanced Materials news, insider Ian Marchant purchased 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 313 ($3.89) per share, for a total transaction of £109,550 ($136,188.46). In related news, insider Ian Marchant purchased 35,000 shares of Morgan Advanced Materials stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 313 ($3.89) per share, for a total transaction of £109,550 ($136,188.46). Also, insider Pete Raby sold 58,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 289 ($3.59), for a total transaction of £170,044.71 ($211,393.22). 1.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Morgan Advanced Materials Company Profile

Morgan Advanced Materials plc operates as a materials science and application engineering company primarily the United Kingdom. It offers high-temperature insulating fibers, microporous, firebrick and insulating firebrick, monolithic, heat shields, and fired refractory shape products; crucibles, foundry and ferrous products, and furnace industries furnace ranges; and seals and bearings, such as face seals, split and segmented seals, sliding bearings, shafts, rotary vane pump components, and sliding valve components.

