Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $95.34.

Several analysts have issued reports on MS shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $125.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th.

Morgan Stanley stock opened at $85.85 on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $72.05 and a 12 month high of $100.99. The stock has a market cap of $143.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.96 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 14.12%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 53.26%.

In other news, Director Thomas H. Glocer sold 4,535 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total value of $395,043.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 98,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,546,362.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MS. Arlington Partners LLC grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 1,611.8% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

