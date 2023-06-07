Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Stake Lessened by Freestone Capital Holdings LLC

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC decreased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,171 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 443 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 11.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,918 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,087 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,870 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 55,177 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $13,362,000 after purchasing an additional 3,741 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Motorola Solutions Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE MSI traded up $1.75 on Wednesday, reaching $280.00. The stock had a trading volume of 109,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,230. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $195.18 and a 1 year high of $299.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $287.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $271.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.15. The company has a market capitalization of $46.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.93.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 1,549.95% and a net margin of 14.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 44.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Motorola Solutions news, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 1,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.01, for a total transaction of $558,656.33. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,611 shares in the company, valued at $465,595.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.54, for a total transaction of $14,527,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,684,065.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 1,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.01, for a total transaction of $558,656.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,611 shares in the company, valued at $465,595.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 110,667 shares of company stock worth $32,003,568. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $310.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $303.00 to $329.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $301.67.

Motorola Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

Featured Articles

