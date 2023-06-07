Mountain Province Diamonds (TSE:MPVD) Shares Up 1.1%

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. (TSE:MPVD – Get Rating) shares were up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.47 and last traded at C$0.47. Approximately 616,200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 376% from the average daily volume of 129,423 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.46.

Mountain Province Diamonds Trading Up 1.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.52. The company has a market cap of C$98.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.87.

Mountain Province Diamonds Company Profile

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc focuses on the mining and marketing of rough diamonds worldwide. Its primary asset is its 49% interest in the Gahcho Kué diamond mine comprising mining leases covering an area of 5,216 hectares; and holds a 100% interest in the Kennady North project consisting of 22 federal leases and 97 claims covering an area of 107,000 hectares located in the Northwest Territories, Canada.

