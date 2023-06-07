MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) Hits New 52-Week High at $147.77

MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $147.77 and last traded at $146.95, with a volume of 66259 shares. The stock had previously closed at $143.98.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MSA. StockNews.com began coverage on MSA Safety in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded MSA Safety from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.03. The firm has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -865.71 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

MSA Safety ( NYSE:MSA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.31. MSA Safety had a positive return on equity of 27.70% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The business had revenue of $398.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. This is a positive change from MSA Safety’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. MSA Safety’s payout ratio is -1,105.88%.

In other news, CEO Nishan J. Vartanian sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.73, for a total value of $1,784,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,644,543.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MSA. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 189.4% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in MSA Safety during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in MSA Safety by 71.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in MSA Safety during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in MSA Safety by 398.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

MSA Safety, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative products, which enhance the safety and health of workers and protect facility infrastructures. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, International, and Corporate. The Americas segment includes manufacturing and research and development facilities in the U.S., Mexico, and Brazil.

