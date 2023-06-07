MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of MTU Aero Engines AG (ETR:MTX – Get Rating) traded down 0.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as €217.00 ($233.33) and last traded at €217.90 ($234.30). 97,987 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 178,994 shares. The stock had previously closed at €219.70 ($236.24).

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MTX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €243.00 ($261.29) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays set a €239.00 ($256.99) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Warburg Research set a €215.00 ($231.18) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €280.00 ($301.08) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €280.00 ($301.08) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €230.64 and its 200-day moving average is €221.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.73.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and maintains commercial and military engines, and aero derivative industrial gas turbines in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

