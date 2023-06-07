N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC Acquires 1,233 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,786 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $6,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VUG. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,849,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,705,410,000 after buying an additional 1,220,977 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,728,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,073,286,000 after purchasing an additional 60,400 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,444,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,075,000 after purchasing an additional 54,610 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2,976.9% in the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 2,818,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.0% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,757,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,902,000 after purchasing an additional 204,684 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VUG stock traded down $3.69 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $267.72. The company had a trading volume of 618,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,017,504. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $253.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $237.72. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $203.64 and a one year high of $273.09.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

