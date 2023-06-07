N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC Acquires 1,445 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 58.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,897 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MMM. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M by 132.8% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 3,489 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 14,139 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of 3M by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 248,326 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,779,000 after acquiring an additional 19,474 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of 3M by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,132,871 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,567,502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,821 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in 3M by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,405 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its stake in 3M by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 15,141 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,816,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

MMM stock traded up $1.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $100.28. 1,794,725 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,541,932. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.73. 3M has a 12-month low of $92.38 and a 12-month high of $152.30.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 36.48%. 3M’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that 3M will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.98%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.18%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of 3M from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of 3M from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, 3M presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.69.

In other 3M news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total transaction of $683,275.71. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,098,591.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total transaction of $936,314.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,943 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,011.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total transaction of $683,275.71. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,098,591.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

