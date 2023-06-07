N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC Has $400,000 Stock Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 115.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,350 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 18,443 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in F. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 78.2% during the 4th quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,998 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 49.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $12.80 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.78.

Ford Motor Stock Up 4.5 %

Shares of NYSE F traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.51. The stock had a trading volume of 70,968,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,299,848. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.08 and its 200-day moving average is $12.44. The company has a market cap of $54.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.54. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $10.61 and a 52 week high of $16.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.27. Ford Motor had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 19.99%. The company had revenue of $39.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 84.51%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.