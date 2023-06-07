N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC Purchases 17,493 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 632,904 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,493 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises about 2.4% of N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $15,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $84,000.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAC traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.34. 754,604 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,617,225. The company has a market cap of $19.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $21.99 and a 1 year high of $26.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.28.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

