N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 91,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,682 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 0.6% of N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 75,901,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,958,657,000 after buying an additional 744,035 shares during the period. Betterment LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 71,776,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,797,855,000 after acquiring an additional 5,650,398 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,103,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,083,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,733 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 43,578,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,010,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078,675 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,197,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,333,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205,585 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

VWO stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.52. The company had a trading volume of 6,111,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,945,490. The firm has a market cap of $72.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $34.88 and a 1-year high of $44.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.26.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

