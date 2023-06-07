N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC Sells 179 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VB. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 124.2% during the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $57,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

VB traded up $2.65 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $195.84. 550,067 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 582,253. The company has a market cap of $44.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $190.30. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $168.65 and a 1 year high of $210.00.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

