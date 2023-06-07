N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC Sells 710 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 710 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $107.35. 2,275,218 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,784,363. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.49. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $104.63 and a twelve month high of $118.48.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

