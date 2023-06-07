N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC Sells 92 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 5,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWN traded up $2.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $142.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,458,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,498,045. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $127.21 and a 52 week high of $160.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.74. The stock has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

