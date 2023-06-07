N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC Trims Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 367 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. PayPay Securities Corp acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD traded down $1.97 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $180.37. The company had a trading volume of 6,555,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,785,420. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $185.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.87. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $150.57 and a fifty-two week high of $191.36.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

