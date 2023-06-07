Natixis Cuts Stock Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Natixis cut its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 280,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 41,310 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $17,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of D. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 70.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dominion Energy Trading Down 0.3 %

D opened at $51.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $43.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.72. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.47 and a 52 week high of $86.28.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 7.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 186.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.55.

Insider Activity at Dominion Energy

In related news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total value of $307,250.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,115 shares in the company, valued at $4,921,653.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

