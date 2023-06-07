Natixis Has $12.54 Million Stock Holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Natixis trimmed its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) by 38.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 240,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 152,100 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $12,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GLPI. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2,063.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,024,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $261,739,000 after purchasing an additional 4,792,518 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,132,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,598,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817,088 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,418,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $770,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754,145 shares during the period. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,492,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,515,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $493,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,222 shares during the period. 90.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.80.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Trading Up 0.5 %

Gaming and Leisure Properties Cuts Dividend

NASDAQ:GLPI opened at $49.86 on Wednesday. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $42.71 and a one year high of $55.13. The company has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.21 and a 200-day moving average of $51.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.97%.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

(Get Rating)

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc engages in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements. The company was founded on February 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Wyomissing, PA.

Featured Articles

