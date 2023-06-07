Natixis Has $16.82 Million Holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Natixis lessened its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) by 66.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 259,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 510,050 shares during the period. Natixis owned about 0.18% of Builders FirstSource worth $16,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Hudson Value Partners LLC boosted its position in Builders FirstSource by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 67,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,361,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Builders FirstSource by 359,400.0% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 3,594 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in Builders FirstSource by 294.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 425,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,045,000 after purchasing an additional 317,299 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Builders FirstSource by 7,394.4% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 53,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 52,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Builders FirstSource

In other news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 12,500 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.97, for a total transaction of $1,362,125.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,769,434.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BLDR opened at $124.11 on Wednesday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.91 and a twelve month high of $126.29. The firm has a market cap of $15.91 billion, a PE ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $110.07 and a 200-day moving average of $90.03.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $1.33. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 55.42% and a net margin of 11.68%. The company’s revenue was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 9.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BLDR. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $80.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $97.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Builders FirstSource presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.25.

Builders FirstSource Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, subcontractors, remodelers and consumers. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, and engineered wood.

