Natixis Increases Holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Natixis lifted its position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 472.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,746 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,156 shares during the period. Natixis owned 0.06% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $12,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MLM. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 64.9% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 94 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 212.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 97 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 93.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:MLM opened at $420.47 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $376.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $360.41. The stock has a market cap of $26.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.99, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.85. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $284.99 and a 52-week high of $428.60.

Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $1.17. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 15.39%. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 15.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 17.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MLM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $420.00 to $428.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $450.00 to $465.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $390.00 to $386.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $412.75.

About Martin Marietta Materials

(Get Rating)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregated products only.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.