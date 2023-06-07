Natixis Increases Stock Position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Natixis increased its position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) by 1,383.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 337,664 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 314,896 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $13,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HWM. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 189.2% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 92.5% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HWM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $39.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Howmet Aerospace has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.91.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Performance

NYSE:HWM opened at $45.74 on Wednesday. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.84 and a twelve month high of $45.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.52 and a 200-day moving average of $41.30. The firm has a market cap of $18.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.44.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.91%.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

