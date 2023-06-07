Natixis Raises Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Natixis raised its position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 85.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,811 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,679 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Albemarle were worth $15,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Albemarle by 51.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its position in Albemarle by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 150 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Albemarle during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Albemarle during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Albemarle during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ALB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Albemarle in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital raised their target price on Albemarle from $397.00 to $403.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. KeyCorp raised Albemarle from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $270.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Albemarle from $497.00 to $498.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Albemarle in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.74.

Insider Buying and Selling at Albemarle

Albemarle Stock Performance

In other news, CEO J Kent Masters bought 5,470 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $181.64 per share, with a total value of $993,570.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,348,284.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Eric Norris purchased 1,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $195.49 per share, with a total value of $246,317.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 26,596 shares in the company, valued at $5,199,252.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO J Kent Masters purchased 5,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $181.64 per share, with a total value of $993,570.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 51,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,348,284.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 8,103 shares of company stock valued at $1,489,774 over the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ALB stock opened at $216.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $198.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Albemarle Co. has a 12-month low of $171.82 and a 12-month high of $334.55.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.93 by $3.39. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 45.57% and a net margin of 41.89%. Albemarle’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.38 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 22.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is currently 5.13%.

Albemarle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following business segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.