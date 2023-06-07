Natixis Sells 124,808 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Natixis trimmed its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 54.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124,808 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $14,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KMB. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,125,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,277,796,000 after purchasing an additional 489,598 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 7.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,445,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,678,000 after purchasing an additional 397,337 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,665,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,611,000 after buying an additional 378,398 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,845,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,264,000 after buying an additional 346,790 shares during the period. 74.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KMB opened at $133.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $139.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.68. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $108.74 and a one year high of $147.87. The firm has a market cap of $45.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.41.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 279.42% and a net margin of 9.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.82%.

In other news, insider Doug Cunningham sold 1,504 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total transaction of $218,801.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Kimberly-Clark news, VP Andrew Drexler sold 7,970 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $1,156,606.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,889 shares in the company, valued at $709,491.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Doug Cunningham sold 1,504 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total value of $218,801.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 59,416 shares of company stock valued at $8,580,971. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KMB. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Citigroup began coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.45.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

