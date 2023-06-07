Naturally Splendid Enterprises (CVE:NSP) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.02

Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd. (CVE:NSP – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 4199 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Naturally Splendid Enterprises Trading Down 33.3 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 305.29. The stock has a market capitalization of C$440,800.00, a PE ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 2.23.

About Naturally Splendid Enterprises

Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd. engages in the production and distribution of nutritious and delicious plant-based commodity products in Canada. The company offers plant-based food under the Plantein brand; hemp food under the NATERA and CHII brands; protein bars under the Elevate Me brand; and mushroom fortified bars under the Woods Wild brand, as well as various products under the NATERA Sports and NATERA FX brands.

