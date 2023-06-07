Nemetschek (OTCMKTS:NEMTF) Shares Down 1%

Nemetschek SE (OTCMKTS:NEMTF – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $48.61 and last traded at $48.61. Approximately 20 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Berenberg Bank upgraded Nemetschek from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st.

Nemetschek Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.93.

About Nemetschek

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

Featured Stories

