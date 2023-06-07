New Commerce Split Fund (TSE:YCM) Stock Price Down 2.9%

New Commerce Split Fund (TSE:YCM – Get Rating)’s share price was down 2.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$1.45 and last traded at C$1.65. Approximately 2,800 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 2,670 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.70.

New Commerce Split Fund Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.48 million and a P/E ratio of -0.90.

About New Commerce Split Fund

New Commerce Split Fund is an equity mutual fund launched and managed by Quadravest Capital Management Inc The fund invests in the equity shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce. It was formerly known as Commerce Split Fund. New Commerce Split Fund was launched on November 27, 2006 and is domiciled in Canada.

Further Reading

