Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND) Shares Sold by Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,651,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,102 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 1.26% of Nextdoor worth $9,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in Nextdoor by 261.4% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,560 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Nextdoor during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Nextdoor during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Nextdoor during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Nextdoor during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. 28.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nextdoor Stock Down 1.3 %

KIND traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $2.93. 437,664 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,086,911. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.28 and a 200-day moving average of $2.17. Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.82 and a 12-month high of $4.03.

Nextdoor Company Profile

Separately, Citigroup decreased their price target on Nextdoor from $2.85 to $2.55 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc operates a neighborhood network that connects neighbors, businesses, and public services in the United States and internationally. It enables small and mid-sized businesses, large brands, public agencies, and nonprofits to receive information, give and get help, and build connections with neighborhood stakeholders.

