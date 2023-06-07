Nexus Gold (CVE:NXS) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.04

Nexus Gold Corp. (CVE:NXS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 150000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Nexus Gold Trading Down 12.5 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.02 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.01. The stock has a market cap of C$1.12 million, a PE ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.19.

Nexus Gold (CVE:NXS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter.

Nexus Gold Company Profile

Nexus Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in West Africa and Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, manganese, bauxite, copper, nickel, lead, zinc, and limestone/marble deposits. Its flagship property include the McKenzie Gold Project covering an area of approximately 1,348 hectares located in Red Lake, Ontario.

