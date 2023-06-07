NFI Group (TSE:NFI) Given a C$12.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

NFI Group (TSE:NFI – Get Rating) received a C$12.00 price objective from equities researchers at National Bankshares in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 31.00% from the company’s previous close.

NFI has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities raised their price objective on NFI Group from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. ATB Capital dropped their price objective on NFI Group from C$14.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. National Bank Financial raised NFI Group from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on NFI Group from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NFI Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$11.17.

TSE:NFI traded up C$0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$9.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 310,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,976. The stock has a market capitalization of C$706.79 million, a P/E ratio of -1.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$8.50 and a 200-day moving average of C$9.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 251.73. NFI Group has a 52-week low of C$7.00 and a 52-week high of C$14.94.

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. The company offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the Alexander Dennis Limited brand name; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI brand names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts brand name, as well as articulated buses.

