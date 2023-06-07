NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,136,196 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 226,478 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $936,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NIKE by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 108,615,256 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $9,028,100,000 after acquiring an additional 984,780 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,245,370 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $4,608,491,000 after purchasing an additional 682,827 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,362,086 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,612,331,000 after purchasing an additional 133,973 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 4.3% during the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 14,367,995 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,194,268,000 after purchasing an additional 595,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,058,401 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,059,924,000 after purchasing an additional 289,834 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total value of $13,117,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,376,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,202,599.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NIKE news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $35,540.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,373.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total transaction of $13,117,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,376,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,202,599.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 220,282 shares of company stock valued at $26,447,640. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NIKE Stock Up 1.6 %

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on NIKE from $156.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on NIKE from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Barclays raised NIKE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $110.00 to $154.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. TD Cowen upped their target price on NIKE from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on NIKE from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.33.

NYSE:NKE traded up $1.70 on Wednesday, hitting $107.89. 5,006,961 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,349,259. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $119.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.79. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.22 and a 52 week high of $131.31. The company has a market cap of $165.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.11.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.24. NIKE had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 35.98%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.19%.

About NIKE

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

Featured Articles

