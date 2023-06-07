Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys New Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 142,693 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,396,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,121,782 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $543,421,000 after acquiring an additional 3,470,657 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 47,175,426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,114,874,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538,566 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 106.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,628,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,803,000 after buying an additional 1,872,400 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Trade Desk by 122.9% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,582,581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,558,000 after buying an additional 872,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Trade Desk by 440.2% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 879,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,077,000 after acquiring an additional 716,548 shares during the period. 67.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TTD. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Trade Desk from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Trade Desk from $77.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Trade Desk from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.78.

In related news, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 477,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total transaction of $28,951,359.98. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 470,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,571,323.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Trade Desk news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total value of $182,729.07. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,329,685.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 477,194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total transaction of $28,951,359.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 470,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,571,323.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,009,194 shares of company stock worth $61,463,352 over the last three months. 10.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TTD stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,606,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,264,132. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 499.20, a PEG ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.75. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.00 and a 1 year high of $78.60.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $382.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.85 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 3.99%. As a group, analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

